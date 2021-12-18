Report: Evan Mobley enters health and safety protocols, out for Cavs game vs. Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a blow on Saturday, as their star rookie Evan Mobley was placed in health and safety protocols.

#Cavs rookie Evan Mobley has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 18, 2021

Many teams around the NBA have had players enter health and safety protocols recently. On Thursday, the Cavaliers announced that Isaac Okoro entered the protocols.

Mobley has been a standout during his rookie campaign with the Cavaliers and is a key reason why the team has gotten off to such a solid start.

Losing Mobley blunts the momentum of the Cavaliers’ 18-12 start and five-game winning streak. It will also certainly have a negative impact on the team’s efforts on Saturday night when they face the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.