Report: NBA postpones Sunday’s game between Cavs and Hawks
- Updated: December 19, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ match against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday has reportedly been postponed.
Cleveland's shortage of players precipitated the postponement, sources said. https://t.co/OtfKAwSpEV
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021
It was reported earlier that a COVID-19 outbreak had occurred within the Cavs organization, with several of the team’s players testing positive.
It seems that Cleveland will not be able to field an adequate number of players needed to have the game push through.
The Hawks themselves have had to deal with COVID-19 issues, as their star player Trae Young recently entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
It is still unclear if the Cavs’ game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday will proceed. But there is a chance that some of their players could test out of the league’s protocols before then.
Cleveland is currently 19-12 in the standings. The team is likely hoping that it will have many of its players back soon in order to continue making a run at a postseason berth.
