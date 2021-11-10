Darius Garland provides fantastic update on how Collin Sexton is dealing with injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a big loss recently, as it was announced that guard Collin Sexton had suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Cavs guard Darius Garland gave a positive update on Sexton, mentioning that the 22-year-old is still putting in work despite his injury.

Darius Garland shares that injured #Cavs star Collin Sexton is in good spirits and still getting his with the team, lifting and getting his work in. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) November 10, 2021

Cavs big man Jarrett Allen also recently spoke about Sexton’s injury, offering a heartfelt message regarding the loss.

So far this season, Sexton has averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. His scoring numbers are down from last year. However, he is still Cleveland’s leading scorer.

There have been many rumors swirling regarding Sexton’s future with the team. Cleveland is reportedly still interested in a long-term deal with the four-year pro despite failing to reach an extension with him before the start of this season.

Sexton has been linked to other teams recently, but the Cavs will be able to match any offer sheet he signs in the 2022 offseason due to the fact that he will be a restricted free agent.

Garland has taken a leap this season, averaging 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game on 47.6 percent shooting from the field and 44.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Cavs have surprised many, as they are off to a 7-4 start, which is currently good enough for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Cleveland will be hoping to continue its hot start on Wednesday night. The Cavs will be taking on the Washington Wizards at home.