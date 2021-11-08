Report: Cavs still interested in long-term deal with Collin Sexton

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2021-22 season is off to a fantastic start. Through 11 games, the team is 7-4 and looks like a legitimate contender to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Collin Sexton’s season has gotten off to a somewhat rocky start, but according to a report, the Cavs are still interested in inking the youngster to a long-term deal. The two sides failed to reach an agreement on a rookie extension before the season started.

“The Cavaliers remain interested in a long-term deal with guard Collin Sexton next summer after failing to agree on a rookie extension prior to the season,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Sources said Sexton sought a four-year deal in the $100 million range, but the Cavaliers wanted a fifth year on any agreement. Cleveland has revamped its roster, adding Evan Mobley, Ricky Rubio and [Lauri] Markkanen, and currently is in the midst of a strong 7-3 start in the Eastern Conference. Sexton’s role has changed with additional talent around him, and the lack of an extension provides both sides with the opportunity to evaluate the situation.”

If the Cavs continue to have success this season, it would make sense for the organization to evaluate which pieces of the puzzle are making the experiment work. Retaining those players should be a priority.

So far this season, Sexton is averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. His numbers as a scorer are down from last season.

Part of the reason Sexton isn’t scoring like he did in the 2020-21 campaign is his role. With lots of new talent on Cleveland’s roster this season, the 22-year-old doesn’t have to carry quite as big of a load as he used to.

However, another reason Sexton is averaging just 16.0 points per contest this season is that he’s struggling from beyond the arc. The former first-round pick is shooting just 24.4 percent from deep, and that’s something the Cavs would certainly like to see change as the season progresses.

Time will tell if the two sides end up reaching an agreement on a long-term deal.