Report: Cavs provide worrisome update on Collin Sexton’s knee injury

According to a report, Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Collin Sexton has suffered a serious injury.

The rising star reportedly tore his meniscus, and there is no immediate timetable for his return.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee, team says. No immediate timetable on a return, more testing to come, but expect Sexton to have an extended absence from 7-4 Cavs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2021

It remains to be seen how long the Cavs will be without Sexton, but this is certainly a devastating blow.

Cleveland is 7-4 on the season and has been playing some very inspired basketball thus far. The team is going to have to find a way to keep things moving in the right direction without Sexton.

Over 11 games this season, Sexton is averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He has been a key piece of Cleveland’s offensive attack.

The former first-round pick is in his fourth season at the NBA level. He’ll hope to bounce back as soon as possible.