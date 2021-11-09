Jarrett Allen issues heartfelt message regarding ‘devastating’ loss of Collin Sexton due to injury

It was recently revealed that Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus.

As a result, the team will be without the 22-year-old for the foreseeable future.

Amid the news, Cavs star Jarrett Allen issued a heartfelt message.

"It's devastating for me as a friend, as a teammate, it's hard to see him go down. … But, he's going to definitely with us. We're going to go out there and match his energy and carry him with us." Jarrett Allen on Collin Sexton. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) November 9, 2021

Sexton’s injury comes at a tough time, as the Cavs are already down several key rotation players. Cleveland is doing its very best to get by with the players it has available.

Admirably, the Cavs are in the midst of a four-game win streak, and their 7-4 record has them in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Very few people saw that coming before the season started.

With Sexton out, the Cavs will have to look elsewhere for his production. Ricky Rubio could find himself carrying a bigger load as a result of Sexton’s injury.

Over 11 games prior to the setback, Sexton was averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest on 45.0 percent shooting. His numbers as a scorer this season are down from last season, but that has had a lot to do with the amount of new talent on the roster.

There’s no doubt that the team will miss his contributions while he’s sidelined.

There’s not a lot of clarity as to how long the Cavs are going to be without Sexton. Obviously, the hope is that he’ll be able to return this season. Cleveland is trying to make the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James’ departure, and that task would become a lot harder if Sexton were to miss the remainder of the campaign.