 Report: Collin Sexton to become restricted free agent after failing to reach contract extension with Cavs - Cavaliers Nation
Home / Team News / Report: Collin Sexton to become restricted free agent after failing to reach contract extension with Cavs

Report: Collin Sexton to become restricted free agent after failing to reach contract extension with Cavs

Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Collin Sexton reportedly failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

Sexton, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, will become a restricted free agent following the 2021-22 season.

It was reported that Sexton and the Cavs had mutual interest in getting an extension done, but it seems the two teams couldn’t agree on a price.

Sexton has been arguably the Cavs best player the past few seasons, and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft took the next step as a scorer in the 2020-21 campaign.

Sexton averaged a career-high 24.3 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field (also a career-high) and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavs will be able to match any offer sheet Sexton signs in free agency next offseason as long as they extend him a qualifying offer.

Cleveland is hoping Sexton can help the team make a run at the postseason in the 2021-22 season.

If he does, it will be hard for the Cavs to justify not bringing him back for future seasons.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login