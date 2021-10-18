Report: Collin Sexton to become restricted free agent after failing to reach contract extension with Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Collin Sexton reportedly failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

Sexton, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, will become a restricted free agent following the 2021-22 season.

Cavs and Collin Sexton failed to reach a contract extension prior to Monday’s deadline, sources tell @WireHoops. Sexton will become a restricted free agent at season’s end. @AmNotEvan reported the same first. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) October 18, 2021

It was reported that Sexton and the Cavs had mutual interest in getting an extension done, but it seems the two teams couldn’t agree on a price.

Sexton has been arguably the Cavs best player the past few seasons, and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft took the next step as a scorer in the 2020-21 campaign.

Sexton averaged a career-high 24.3 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field (also a career-high) and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavs will be able to match any offer sheet Sexton signs in free agency next offseason as long as they extend him a qualifying offer.

Cleveland is hoping Sexton can help the team make a run at the postseason in the 2021-22 season.

If he does, it will be hard for the Cavs to justify not bringing him back for future seasons.