Report: Thunder could sign Collin Sexton, intrigued by pairing him with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Cleveland Cavaliers and star guard Collin Sexton failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension prior to Monday’s deadline.

This means that the youngster will become a restricted free agent next offseason. The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly going to be a team to watch in the sweepstakes for the 22-year-old.

“First off, Cleveland could also risk possibly losing him to another team in free agency as well,” wrote Evan Dammarell in a blog post. “There aren’t many teams out there who have the salary cap space that makes sense for Sexton other than the Detroit Pistons, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans that could outbid Cleveland in free agency. Of those aforementioned teams, the Thunder could be a legitimate threat since, according to sources, Oklahoma City is intrigued by the pairing of Sexton alongside budding superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and their bevy of youngsters.”

As long as the Cavs extend Sexton a qualifying offer, the team will be able to match any offer sheet he signs. However, if a team like Oklahoma City makes the former first-round pick a massive offer, it’s always possible that the Cavs won’t match it.

Cleveland reportedly has doubts about the future of its backcourt. While Sexton and Darius Garland form an exciting young duo, the results haven’t been there so far from a wins and losses perspective.

Sexton posted averages of 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the 2020-21 season. He shot the ball at a 47.5 percent clip from the field and 37.1 percent clip from deep.

He’s about to begin his fourth season at the NBA level.