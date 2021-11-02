Cavs guard makes major life announcement via social media

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Pangos announced the recent birth of his son on Instagram.

Pangos, 28, hasn’t played much for the Cavaliers this season.

However, that doesn’t seem to be much of an issue at the moment for the elated father. Pangos also has a daughter.

The Cavaliers signed Pangos to a two-year $3.5 million contract during the offseason. He was one of the backup guard options the Cavs were eyeing.

It was one of Pangos’ dreams to play in the NBA. The guard, who played at Gonzaga University from 2011 to 2015, sadly went undrafted during the 2015 NBA Draft.

There’s no doubt Pangos was eager about the opportunity to play in the NBA. The international star reportedly turned down a ton of money to play for the Cavs. He holds career international averages of 10.4 points and 4.7 assists per game on 41.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Nonetheless, he hasn’t been able to crack the Cavs’ loaded rotation much this season. In fact, Pangos has just played a handful of minutes in a combined three games this year.

The Cavs appear to be finding a winning rhythm after missing the playoffs for the last three years. The team holds a 4-4 record and is the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Cavs rookie Evan Mobley has been a major bright spot for the franchise. He’s averaging an impressive 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The team is without big man Kevin Love, who recently entered health and safety protocols. He is expected to miss several games.

The Cavs take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.