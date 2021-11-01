Report: Kevin Love enters health and safety protocols, expected to miss several Cavs games

A new report indicates that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is expected to be out of the lineup for at least the next few games after entering health and safety protocols.

Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2021

Exactly why the 33-year-old Love will not be able to play is uncertain. However, in recent years, he’s been plagued by injuries that have diminished virtually any trade value for the rebuilding Cavaliers.

When healthy, Love has been capable of delivering double-double performances consistently. That unfortunately has become a rarity due to his injury woes.

Prior to this season, the Cavaliers indicated that Love would come off the bench during games. That has happened in each of the games in which he’s played this season.

Averaging 20.7 minutes per game, Love’s shooting percentage has dropped off for both 3-point attempts and field attempts in general.

Love has a success rate of 35.5 percent from the field this season, and his shooting from beyond the arc has dipped to 20.8 percent. That latter number is much worse than his 36.9 percent career success rate from long range.

With the Cavaliers now relying on their younger players, it seems unlikely that Love’s absence will make much of a dent in the team’s fortunes.

The Cavaliers currently have a 3-4 record for the 2021-22 campaign after consecutive losses on Friday and Saturday night. Prior to those defeats to the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, respectively, the Cavaliers appeared to be showing improvement.

For their final game of a five-game road trip, the Cavaliers will travel to face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Surely, they are hoping to return home with a .500 record.