Report: Cavs guard turned down ‘significant money’ to sign with Cleveland

It’s not often that players turn down huge paydays to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, that was the case for for guard Kevin Pangos, who rejected offers from teams overseas to play in Cleveland instead.

“When the Cleveland Cavaliers expressed interest — one of a few NBA franchises that reached out — Pangos didn’t hesitate, turning down what one source called ‘significant money’ to stay overseas,” reported Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Pangos, 28, is a native of Canada.

The guard played at Gonzaga University from 2011 to 2015. He won the West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2015. Yet, he went undrafted during the 2015 NBA Draft.

Nonetheless, Pangos has gone on to have a fruitful international career. The veteran holds career international averages of 10.4 points and 4.7 assists per game. In addition, he has shot 41.7 percent from downtown.

The Cavaliers signed the journeyman in September. It’s unclear how much Pangos will play since the Cavs are loaded at the guard spot.