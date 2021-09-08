- Report: Cavs sign international standout to 2-year, $3.5 million deal
Report: Cavs sign international standout to 2-year, $3.5 million deal
- Updated: September 8, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers have added a bit of depth and insurance by signing guard Kevin Pangos.
Cleveland has agreed to a two-year $3.5M contract with point guard Kevin Pangos, agent Zach Kurtin of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. The first year salary of $1.67M is fully guaranteed.
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 8, 2021
Pangos, 28, was born in the Canadian province of Ontario. He has spent the past few years on multiple international teams.
Before turning pro, he played his college ball at Gonzaga University.
Pangos stands at 6-foot-1 and has real potential as a potent 3-point shooter.
There is still a bit of uncertainty hanging over the Cavs’ backcourt. Despite a strong season, Collin Sexton has been rumored to be on the trade market.
Thus far, nothing has materialized. The Cavs seem open to giving Sexton a new contract, but they reportedly will not offer him the max deal.
