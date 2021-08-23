- Report: Cavs looking to use Kevin Love in similar way Nets utilize Blake Griffin
Report: Cavs showing interest in EuroLeague guard
- Updated: August 23, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ efforts to bolster their backcourt continue this offseason, with a new report indicating that international player Kevin Pangos is on the team’s radar.
“Beyond that, the Cavs want a third guard,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “A source said Kevin Pangos, a 28-year-old EuroLeague stalwart, is garnering interest from Cleveland despite big offers to go back overseas.”
Pangos is a native of Canada who played collegiately at Gonzaga University, where he was the West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2015.
Despite that accolade, Pangos went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft and then commenced his international playing career.
Pangos has career international averages of 10.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Exactly how much he’d be able to help the Cavaliers is uncertain, which makes it difficult to determine how far they’ll go to outbid the apparent lucrative international offers he’s receiving.
If he’s as good as advertised, Pangos could help strengthen an area the Cavaliers need to bolster if they hope to get out of their current three-year rut.
