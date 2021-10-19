Report: Collin Sexton was looking for $100M extension from Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers and star guard Collin Sexton failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension prior to Monday’s deadline.

As a result, the 22-year-old will become a restricted free agent next offseason.

Some details recently emerged about why the two sides weren’t able to reach a deal. Evan Dammarell explained that the dealbreaker for Sexton and his camp was “the amount of money guaranteed to him.”

“That seems like a fair, and reasonable, deal for both sides,” Dammarell wrote. “But, what made Sexton and his camp ultimately decline Cleveland’s offer was the amount of money guaranteed to him. According to sources familiar with their thought process, Sexton was hoping to sign a four-year, $100 million extension with the Cavaliers. Those same sources said both sides went back and forth over terms to keep Sexton in Cleveland long-term but nothing could come to fruition and eventually, the deadline passed.”

For months, Sexton’s future with the Cavs has been a hot topic. He was involved in trade rumors throughout much of the offseason, and reports also revealed that the Cavs “aren’t sure” about his long-term fit.

As long as the Cavs extend Sexton a qualifying offer, they’ll have the ability to match any offer sheet the former first-round pick signs in free agency next offseason. It remains to be seen how that will unfold.

Regardless, Cleveland will hope to have a strong 2021-22 season with Sexton. Barring a trade or injury, the youngster figures to play a massive role for the Cavs throughout the year.

In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.