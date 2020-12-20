Donovan Mitchell warns Ja Morant not to encourage fans to recreate dunk attempt over Kevin Love

After Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant announced a contest that involved recreating dunks from his rookie season, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell brought up Morant’s memorable dunk attempt over Kevin Love last season.

You gon get people hurt trynna do that dunk over K love 😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 19, 2020

Morant actually missed what would have immediately become one of the most iconic dunks in NBA history. His effort took place last December at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and involved him trying to jump over Love in the paint.

The missed dunk attempt was one of the few things that didn’t go smoothly for Morant, who ended his first NBA season by winning the league’s Rookie of the Year award.

Love was able to find the humor in being on the receiving end of Morant’s would-be dunk, joking in the aftermath of the game that the play nearly ended his career.

In truth, other players have been on the receiving end of such dunks during their time on the court, though Morant’s athleticism may set his dunks apart.

That rare athletic ability may end up making it impossible for any fan to try to recreate, though it seems likely one will end up making the effort.