Cavs Rumors

Howard Beck says Donovan Mitchell still wants to play in New York

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A recent report suggests that Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell still wants to play in New York.

Mitchell wanted to be traded to the New York Knicks during the 2022 offseason but was dealt to the Cavaliers instead. Cleveland traded guard Collin Sexton, big man Lauri Markkanen, guard Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps in exchange for the 27-year-old.

The guard enjoyed arguably the best season of his pro career during the 2022-23 regular season, his first as a member of the Cavaliers. Across 68 appearances, he averaged 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from behind the 3-point line. Mitchell also averaged a career-high 35.8 minutes per game.

Mitchell’s Cavaliers lost to the Knicks in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, though. After the Cavaliers won Game 2 of the series to even things up at one game apiece, they proceeded to lose the next three games of the series.

The University of Louisville product doesn’t deserve all of the blame for the team’s first-round exit, however, seeing as how Cleveland’s frontcourt duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley underperformed in the series. But he did score just 23.2 points per game for the series, a far cry from his regular-season average of 28.3 points per game.

After beating Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs, Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in six games in the second round. The Heat went on to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2023 NBA Finals.

If the Cavaliers experience a first-round exit once again during the 2024 playoffs, fans should be worried about whether Mitchell will stay in Cleveland for the long haul. After the 2023-24 season, Mitchell will only have one season remaining on his contract before his player option for the 2025-26 season.

If Mitchell ever does want out of Cleveland, expect the Knicks to be in the running to acquire him.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer at SB Nation’s CelticsBlog and The Knicks Wall.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Zhaire Smith
Report: Cavs cut 7 players as regular season roster begins to take form
Cavs News
Jeff Green
Former Cavs forward recalls city of Cleveland being such a mystery that he and his wife picked random house off website to live in
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley
Former NBA executive explains what it would take for Cavs to reach Eastern Conference Finals this season
Cavs News
Sharife Cooper
Promising Cavs youngster feels he’s ‘nowhere near as good’ as he possibly can be
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?