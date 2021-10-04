Report: Cavs ‘aren’t sure’ that Collin Sexton and Darius Garland are starting backcourt of future

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly hoping that Collin Sexton and Darius Garland will finally mesh into the starting backcourt that the team has been envisioning.

Sam Amico of Hoopswire.com wrote that the Cavs are approaching a pivotal point in making their final decision whether to move on from their plan.

“This is the year where the Cavs will decide if Collin Sexton and Darius Garland are truly the Starting Backcourt of the Future,” Amico wrote. “I’ve repeatedly been told that decision hasn’t been reached. The Cavs are hopeful that it is — but they aren’t sure.”

Sexton and Garland were the Cavaliers’ top draft picks in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Both players entered the NBA with hopes that they could serve as cornerstones in the team’s rebuild.

That plan has yet to work, with both enduring the inevitable rookie struggles and bouts of inconsistent play. Each player has offered glimpses of what they can do on the court, though the Cavaliers’ lack of team success shows that more consistency is needed.

Sexton has been the subject of trade talk, though there are some questions about how valuable he could be as a bargaining chip in any proposed deal.

The Cavaliers need to start making progress in their rebuild and would love to seriously challenge for a playoff berth this season. In the three years since the departure of LeBron James, the team has remained near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

This upcoming season will be a pivotal one for the Cavs. There’s little doubt that the team’s brass would love to see Sexton and Garland gel and enjoy success on the court. Only time will tell if that occurs.