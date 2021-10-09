Report: Cavs hoping Kevin Love can ‘thrive’ playing 20-25 minutes per game with Ricky Rubio

According to a report, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping Kevin Love will be able to “thrive” while getting substantial minutes off the bench in the upcoming season.

It also sounds like the team is hoping that Love and point guard Ricky Rubio will work well together.

“The Cavs are hoping Kevin Love can thrive playing 20 to 25 minutes off the bench with veteran point guard Ricky Rubio,” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com. “They have looked good at times in the preseason. They played together in Minnesota from 2011-16. Rubio has the skills and knowledge to be the excellent backup point guard the team needs.”

It was recently reported that the Cavs were planning on utilizing Love as a bench player in the upcoming season. It now sounds like the team has somewhat of a plan in place for his minutes.

The five-time All-Star is coming off of arguably the most disappointing season of his NBA career. He appeared in just 25 games and averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a starter.

It sounds like he’ll now find himself serving primarily as a bench player for the first time since his early years in the NBA.

The Cavs aren’t getting a lot of respect from fans and executives around the league as the 2021-22 season approaches. The team is hoping to exceed expectations and challenge for a playoff bid.