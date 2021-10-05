Report: Kevin Love will come off the bench if he’s still on the Cavs this season

According to a report, Kevin Love will serve as a bench piece for the Cleveland Cavaliers if he’s still on the roster during the 2021-22 season.

Brian Windhorst says on ESPN Cleveland that Kevin Love will come off the bench if he's still on the Cavs roster this season. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 5, 2021

The Cavs are loaded with young talent, especially in their frontcourt. Given the state of the organization’s rebuild, there’s really no reason for Love to be a starter anymore.

Barring something unforeseen, it seems like Love will indeed be a part of Cleveland’s roster when the 2021-22 regular season starts.

The veteran is coming off of a miserable 2020-21 campaign in which he averaged just 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a starter. He only appeared in 25 games.

The 33-year-old will likely see a decrease in minutes in the upcoming campaign as a bench player, but he’d surely love to make a more positive impact this season than he did during last season.

The Cavs are hoping to surprise some folks and challenge for a playoff spot in the 2021-22 campaign.