Report: Some NBA executives believe the Cavs might be the worst team in the league

Though the Cleveland Cavaliers are making every effort to improve this season, some NBA executives seem to feel that they could be the worst team in the league.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe split the 30 NBA teams into different tiers, with the Cavs ranked near the bottom, though he seemingly took issue with the assessments from the executives.

“Some rival executives are curious whether the Cavs have more going here than people realize,” Lowe wrote. “Most have no clue how Cleveland’s core young guys — small guards, tall bigs, very few in between — fit together. A couple have suggested the Cavaliers might be the league’s worst team!”

While Lowe offered some defense of the Cavaliers, he did place them as the only team in a specific category known as the “George Costanza freshly discarded éclair.” That references a “Seinfeld” episode in which Costanza, a character in the show, takes a bite out of an eclair that had been placed in the garbage.

The Cavaliers have done little to inspire confidence over the past three seasons, with just 60 total victories over that trio of campaigns, which explains the disdain directed their way.

Injuries last season were just one of the problems that the Cavaliers had to deal with, though they have developed an intriguing core of young players. In addition to those youngsters, the Cavs have veterans like Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love, who, if healthy, can make solid contributions.

However, until the Cavaliers do make a serious challenge for a playoff berth or simply reach the postseason, the franchise will have to roll with the verbal punches of detractors that keep coming.