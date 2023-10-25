Report: Browns star Myles Garrett buys minority stake in Cavs

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has bought a minority stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will begin their 2023-24 regular season against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the 27-year-old proclaimed back in 2020 that he could average 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers.

He spoke about joining the ownership group led by Dan Gilbert.

“I have admired the Cavaliers organization’s hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland,” said Garrett. “To have the opportunity to join this impressive and purpose-filled franchise, under Dan’s leadership, is truly a dream come true.”

Garrett played three seasons of college football at Texas A&M University before being chosen by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He logged 18 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 10 games played during the 2016 season, his third and final season with the Aggies.

The defensive end has played all seven of his seasons in the pros with the Browns organization. He has earned four Pro Bowl selections with the team.

Garrett was one of the best defensive players in the NFL a season ago, seeing as how he totaled two forced fumbles, 16.0 sacks, 60 combined tackles, 37 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits across 16 appearances with the Browns during the 2022 regular season (15 starts).

His impact on the defensive side of the ball last season led to him finishing fifth in the 2022 NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year voting. Only Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs and Haason Reddick of the Philadelphia Eagles earned more votes. Bosa won the award with 46 first-place votes while Garrett finished with none.

Garrett has been as dominant as ever so far during the 2023 regular season for a Browns team that owns a 4-2 record. He is leading the NFL with three forced fumbles, and he has racked up 22 combined tackles, 16 solo tackles, 16 quarterback hits and six tackles for loss in six games played.

A Cavaliers win over the Nets on Wednesday night would serve as a great welcoming gift for the newest member of the team’s ownership group. But Cleveland will have to earn the victory without big man Jarrett Allen, who is dealing with an ankle injury.