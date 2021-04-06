Darius Garland offers incredibly humble response after career performance in Cavs win over Spurs

Darius Garland had an incredible game versus the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

The second-year guard finished the game with a career-high 37 points on top of seven assists and two steals. He also finished shooting 14-of-22 from the field and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Despite that incredible production, Garland offered a humble point of view when it comes to him becoming a leader for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I’m still trying to grow into it,” Garland said about leading the team. “I’m kinda quiet, so I don’t like to scream or anything as much. Telling people where to be and just try to point people in the right direction, make sure they’re in the right spots, try to get into our plays quicker. “It was difficult coming in last year, especially coming off the injury and new coaching staff, new to the league and things like that. But this year it’s been a lot better, a thousand times better. Just more comfortable with the guys, people around the facility, you guys, everything … I just feel more free. I’m just playing basketball, I’m not really worried about anything, I don’t have any pressure on my shoulders any more. I’m here to win basketball games and be the best player I can be and hopefully help this organization in the right direction.”

Garland wasn’t the only young guard to fill up to the stat sheet. Collin Sexton recorded 22 points, five assists and three rebounds in the game.

Though the Cavs are just 18-32 on the season, there are reasons to be excited about the team’s young core.

If Garland can continue to grow as a leader and scorer for the Cavs, the excitement in Cleveland will surely only continue to grow.