Report: Teams concerned about trading for Cavs’ Collin Sexton because opponents think he shoots too much

According to a recent report, the trade market for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton could be impacted by the way opposing players perceive his style of play.

“Still, potential trade partners seem to have at least a little concern about how a Sexton trade would be received by players already on the roster, sources said,” wrote Sam Amico of Hoops Wire. “He is viewed as a hard-worker, and someone with a great approach who always shows up. But he also has a reputation among some opposing players as someone who maybe shoots too much.”

There is certainly some truth to the notion that Sexton shoots a lot. He is a score-first guard and is only an average facilitator, although he has become a better passer in recent years.

During the 2020-21 season, Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep. He also averaged 18.4 shot attempts per game, the highest of his career.

While Sexton’s score-first approach may be a valid concern for potential teammates, it should be noted that he has found himself in a situation with the Cavaliers that has required him to be the top scoring option. That might not be the case elsewhere.

Sexton is just 22 years old and still has a lot of time to grow into his best self as a player. That’s one of the many reasons teams are showing interest in him.

It is going to be a pivotal offseason for Cleveland, and Sexton is at the forefront of it.