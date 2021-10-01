Timberwolves coach speaks on how Ricky Rubio will help Darius Garland and Collin Sexton this season

An unnamed Minnesota Timberwolves coach recently offered his opinion on the impact that Ricky Rubio will have on Cleveland Cavaliers youngsters Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

Rubio, of course, spent the 2020-21 season with Minnesota before being traded to the Cavs in the offseason.

“Vet leadership,” the coach told Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz when asked about the impact Rubio will have. “He will be vocal in games with young guys about good possessions, good and bad shots, time and score, when to push the ball, getting teammates involved. Coaches all preach this, but it’s so valuable when young players get it from a peer as well.”

Rubio’s best years might be behind him from a statistical standpoint, but he can still make an impact as a veteran leader. The rebuilding Cavs have a handful of young players that are sure to benefit from that.

Rubio averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season while shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from deep. He’s still a solid playmaker, but his production in other areas has dwindled in recent years.

The 30-year-old would presumably love to help the Cavs in any way possible. Rubio is coming off a fantastic Tokyo Olympics, averaging 25.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Cleveland is looking to take a major step forward in its rebuild and crack the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.