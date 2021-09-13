Ricky Rubio’s recent claims will get Cavs fans excited to watch him play next season

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is feeling the best he ever has in his career as he prepares for the 2021-22 season.

Rubio was traded to Cleveland this offseason, and he’s hoping that his renewed rhythm will help him make an impact.

“I have the momentum from the Olympics, but also during the (2019 FIBA) World Cup before that,” Rubio said. “It really helped me build confidence, playing with the national team. After the World Cup, the season I had in Phoenix was my best year in the league. And I think I can bring momentum from the Olympics the same way I did two years ago now in Cleveland. I feel like I can build on that, I can work off that momentum. I feel the best I’ve ever felt.”

The 30-year-old showed out in a big way during the recent Tokyo Olympics, averaging 25.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Rubio will provide the Cavs with some depth behind Collin Sexton and Darius Garland during the 2021-22 season.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

He may not have a huge role in Cleveland to start, but Rubio could find himself playing heavier minutes if he impresses early in the season or if a player is injured.

The Cavs are hoping Rubio helps them improve on last season’s 22-50 finish.