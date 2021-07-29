Report: Cavs acquire Ricky Rubio from Timberwolves

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired guard Ricky Rubio, a 2022 second-round pick and cash from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for forward Taurean Prince.

TRADE: The Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring Minnesota Timberwolves G Ricky Rubio, a 2022 second-round pick and cash for Taurean Prince, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Deal includes a 2022 second-round pick via Washington, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Rubio, 30, has been linked in trade rumors during the offseason.

The point guard has career averages of 11.0 points, 7.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. He has played for three different teams in the last three years.

The Cavs have been one of the busiest teams in the league ahead of Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft. The team owns the No. 3 pick in the draft, and the pick is apparently highly coveted.

The Cavs may not be done dealing. The squad is reportedly looking to acquire another pick within the top 10 in the 2021 NBA Draft.