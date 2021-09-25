Kevin Love takes direct shot at Jerry Colangelo for Team USA debacle: ‘F–k him’

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love recently had some sharp words for former USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo.

Love spoke about his short time with Team USA this summer. After being asked about Colangelo’s possible motivation for making controversial remarks regarding him, Love didn’t mince words.

Not many Jerry Colangelo fans in this room after he threw @kevinlove under the bus 😬 😬 #TheShop The Shop: Uninterrupted is now streaming on @HBOmax. pic.twitter.com/FI1DoVUQ28 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 25, 2021

“Protecting his legacy,” Love said. “He wanted something to point the finger at if they lost. In case it didn’t go right, which it was looking bad. It was just wrong in so many ways, and for me, I’m sitting up here being the nice guy right now, but honestly f— that. F— him.”

Colangelo’s comments came during a tenuous time with Team USA, which started slowly before bouncing back to capture the gold medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics.

Love had previously offered similar sentiments just after Colangelo’s comments were reported, and it seems clear that the veteran hasn’t forgotten what Colangelo said.

With the Cavaliers getting ready to start training camp soon, Love is looking to avoid the injuries that have ruined two of his past three seasons. Love’s role with the team will apparently be diminished, though he’s still capable of being a productive player when healthy.