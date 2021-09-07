Report: Cavs’ detailed minutes plan for their frontcourt has ominous outlook for Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to play their loaded frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and newcomers Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley a considerable amount this upcoming year.

Of course, that means Cavs veteran Kevin Love could end up playing just a handful of minutes a game.

“Sources say initial conversations have centered on Allen, Mobley and Markkanen falling somewhere between 26-30 minutes per night — even though it likely won’t be an even split,” reported Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “The low end would leave about 18 a game for Love. The higher end would only give him somewhere between 6-12 per night. Would Love be happy with such a small workload? Adding Markkanen means the answers to that question doesn’t matter nearly as much as it once did.”

The Cavs doubled down on their frontcourt his offseason.

The franchise drafted Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Furthermore, it signed Allen to a massive contract for the next few years.

Finally, the Cavs shipped stalwart Larry Nance Jr. out of town to net Markkanen. The Cavs awarded the sharpshooter a four-year, $67 million deal.

As a result of the maneuvers, the Cavs seem committed to their young core as they look to advance from their ugly rebuild.

The team has reportedly already had conversations with the 33-year-old Love about a diminished role. Love averaged a mere 12.2 points, 7.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game last season.