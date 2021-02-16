Report: Cavs get new home game against Nuggets after game against Spurs cancelled

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a home game added to their schedule for Friday after Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs was postponed.

The Cavs will now play the Denver Nuggets at home on Feb. 19.

Added game, per NBA: Denver at Cleveland on Friday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 16, 2021

“San Antonio’s affected games were scheduled for Wednesday at the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday at the New York Knicks and next Monday at the Indiana Pacers,” ESPN reported.

In addition, the Charlotte Hornets, who last played the Spurs, have had multiple games postponed.

Charlotte had been originally scheduled to play Denver on Friday, but now the Cavs will take its place.

“The Hornets games affected were scheduled for Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls and Friday against the Denver Nuggets,” ESPN reported. “Charlotte’s next possible game is now Saturday at home against the Golden State Warriors.”

The Cavs are just 10-19 this season and lost to Denver, 133-95, on Feb. 10.

Cleveland will try to avoid another performance like that when the Nuggets come to town Friday.