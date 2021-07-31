Kevin Love takes apparent NSFW shot at Jerry Colangelo following criticism of his Team USA inclusion

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love took to Instagram to deliver a cryptic message after Jerry Colangelo went after him recently.

Colangelo called out Love’s inability to stay in shape as a primary reason why he thought it was a mistake to include Love on the Team USA Olympic roster. Evidently, the Cavs veteran didn’t appreciate the comment.

Staying fit has indeed been a struggle for Love in recent years, and his production has dwindled of late. He appeared in just 25 games in the 2020-21 season and averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

It was a very poor campaign compared to his career standards. Over 13 NBA seasons, he has averaged 18.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

There is no denying that Love has a long list of impressive accomplishments. He is a five-time All-Star and an NBA champion. However, his best days are likely behind him from a playing perspective.

It sounds like the Cavs will attempt to move on from Love this offseason. The team is trying to get younger rather than older, and Love doesn’t exactly fit in with that goal.