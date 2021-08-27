Report: Cavs ‘making progress’ on buyout agreement with Kevin Love

According to a report, the Cleveland Cavaliers have made some progress on a buyout agreement with veteran big man Kevin Love.

“What about Love?” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com. “An NBA source told me the Cavs were making progress toward a buyout for Love, who has two years and $60 million left on his contract. The source admitted it could fall apart and it’s not close to a done deal.”

Love isn’t a great fit with the Cavs organization anymore, and it seems like both sides are ready to move on. Love’s stint with the team has had its fair share of ups and downs.

The former first-round pick was a key part of Cleveland’s NBA title run in the 2015-16 season. For that reason alone, it’s impossible to call his tenure with the team a failure.

However, in recent years, his production has dwindled, and he no longer fits the organization’s timeline to win. In the 2020-21 season, the 32-year-old averaged just 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

If Love does get bought out, he will likely find a home with a new team. There are plenty of organizations in need of frontcourt depth.