Report: Kevin Love figures to be ‘prime target’ for Brooklyn Nets if bought out

The NBA’s newest superteam may get even stronger just weeks from now.

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly interested in adding Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love if he gets bought out of his contract.

“The 32-year-old Cavaliers star might be coming off his worst statistical season, but he’s going to be a big name on the trading block this summer or even on the buyout market,” wrote Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “If Love is bought out, he figures to be a prime target of the Nets, who scooped up Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge the same way this past season.”

Love had a frustrating, injury-riddled season as he played in only 25 out of a possible 72 games. His numbers this year (12.2 points a game on 40.9 percent field-goal shooting and 7.4 rebounds) were some of the worst of his career.

Still, it is believed he can be of value to another team if healthy and motivated.

The Nets’ main positional weakness is believed to be at the center position. To rectify it, they signed former All-Star Aldridge earlier this season, but he was forced to retire due to concerns over an irregular heartbeat.

The Cavs have apparently been looking to move on from Love for a while now, as he doesn’t fit their timeline now that they’re rebuilding. They were hoping to get some value from him this season in a trade, but they found no suitors.

If the Nets want Love should he get bought out, it appears the interest is mutual.