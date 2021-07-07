Report: Warriors may put on ‘full-court press’ for Kevin Love if he’s bought out by Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love may be on the move soon.

According to Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle, there are rumblings that the former All-Star will negotiate a buyout with the Cavs. Moreover, it also appears as though he could consider signing with the Golden State Warriors, who are interested in Love.

“The Warriors have been flirting with the idea of adding Kevin Love to their roster for years, and that courting might turn into a full-court press this month,” Simmons wrote. “There is growing sentiment around the league that Love will negotiate a buyout with Cleveland and sign a veteran-minimum contract with a contender, with one of the options being the Warriors.”

Love, 32, has been on the Cavaliers for the last seven seasons.

However, the experience he had in Cleveland the first four years as opposed to the last three years have been very different.

From 2014 to 2018, Love was on a title contender with four-time MVP LeBron James leading the Cavs. As a matter of fact, the Cavs squared off against the Warriors for four straight years in the NBA Finals and captured a title against them in 2016.

Following James’ departure to the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2018, the Cavaliers became one of the worst teams in the league.

Love has been on the team during the whole rebuild. He gathered just 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 regular season.

Certainly, a move to Golden State could resuscitate the veteran’s career. Love has career averages of 18.0 points, 11.0 boards and 2.4 assists per game.