Shannon Sharpe rips Kevin Love and Cavs for being ‘garbage’ without LeBron James

“Undisputed” anchor Shannon Sharpe recently went on a Twitter tangent, ripping apart Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers for being underwhelming without LeBron James.

Couldn’t make the playoffs b4 or since Bron🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/blsjxHwySf — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 12, 2021

Cavs were garbage Bron’s years in Miami and now his 4 yrs in LA https://t.co/3w7Xq5Lcqq — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 12, 2021

A 2x Mvp, 6x All star starter, 3x 1st tm all NBA, led tm to finals as a 22yr old . You think Bron and Kevin were equal? https://t.co/3XHif37g2w — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 12, 2021

Love did provide 8pts 7 rbs in the Warriors series when Cavs won the Chip https://t.co/qYSx6grgSl — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 12, 2021

Since James left the Cavaliers following the 2017-18 season, the organization has not made the playoffs. The Cavs have suffered through three straight losing seasons.

Meanwhile, James has added another ring to his resume since leaving Cleveland. He earned his fourth NBA title in the 2019-20 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Cavs have certainly struggled without James, the organization will forever be in his debt for his contributions to the 2015-16 title team. The city will never forget that run.

As for Love, Sharpe did not hold back. Love has not looked like himself in recent years, and Cleveland would like to move on from him. However, that’s proving to be a difficult task given the virtually non-existent market for the 32-year-old.

The Cavs are hoping to get things moving in the right direction in the 2021-22 season. The team has an outstanding young core, and the future looks bright.