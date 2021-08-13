 Shannon Sharpe rips Kevin Love and Cavs for being ‘garbage’ without LeBron James | Cavaliers Nation
“Undisputed” anchor Shannon Sharpe recently went on a Twitter tangent, ripping apart Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers for being underwhelming without LeBron James.

Since James left the Cavaliers following the 2017-18 season, the organization has not made the playoffs. The Cavs have suffered through three straight losing seasons.

Meanwhile, James has added another ring to his resume since leaving Cleveland. He earned his fourth NBA title in the 2019-20 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Cavs have certainly struggled without James, the organization will forever be in his debt for his contributions to the 2015-16 title team. The city will never forget that run.

As for Love, Sharpe did not hold back. Love has not looked like himself in recent years, and Cleveland would like to move on from him. However, that’s proving to be a difficult task given the virtually non-existent market for the 32-year-old.

The Cavs are hoping to get things moving in the right direction in the 2021-22 season. The team has an outstanding young core, and the future looks bright.

