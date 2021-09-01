Spencer Dinwiddie wants to put money on Jarrett Allen’s claim that Cavs’ big lineup would go 82-0

On Wednesday, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen joked that the Cavs would go 82-0 with a lineup featuring only big men.

Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie clearly doesn’t feel the same way.

Can we put money on that? Lol https://t.co/HD3A8U9NYr — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) September 1, 2021

Allen and Dinwiddie were teammates on the Brooklyn Nets, so they presumably have an ongoing friendship. Both players’ stints with the Nets are now over.

Allen is going to spend the foreseeable future with the Cavaliers, as he recently signed a monster deal with the team. The organization clearly sees him as a cornerstone. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 12.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Dinwiddie, meanwhile, is set to spend the next few seasons with the Washington Wizards. He’ll play alongside Bradley Beal, forming a nice duo in the backcourt. Dinwiddie’s 2020-21 season was ravaged by an ACL injury, but in the 2019-20 campaign, he averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

The Cavs and Wizards will both be looking to crack the postseason in the 2021-22 campaign. Both teams are hoping to surprise some folks by exceeding expectations.