Report: Despite minimal interest after season, there is currently ‘no market’ for Cavs’ Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly won’t find a trade partner for Kevin Love anytime soon.

According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico, the Cavs currently don’t have a market to trade the five-time All-Star.

“While teams such as the [Golden State] Warriors, [New Orleans] Pelicans and others expressed minimal interest after the season, an opposing general manager recently told Hoops Wire that there is currently ‘no market’ for Love,” Amico wrote.

It’s a tough situation for the Cavs, as they recently took big man Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Cavs certainly would rather play Mobley than the aging Love, but it will be hard to completely phase him out of the lineup given his massive salary.

Last season, Love dealt with a calf injury that limited him to just 25 games.

He finished the 2020-21 season averaging 12.2 points (the worst mark since his rookie season), 7.4 rebounds (the lowest average of his career) and 2.5 assists per game.

Love shot just 40.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3, and he needs to play and stay healthy to rebuild his value to the rest of the league.

The Cavs are looking to improve on last year’s 22-50 finish in the 2021-22 season.