Video: Cavs’ Evan Mobley bullies Rockets defender with vicious slam
- Updated: August 8, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers seemed very pleased to select University of Southern California standout Evan Mobley with the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
During a Summer League game against the Houston Rockets, he got the ball inside and put his defender on a poster.
Evan Mobley BULLY 💪 pic.twitter.com/aDa2RDcVGJ
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 8, 2021
Mobley stands 7-feet tall and is poised to bring Cleveland some much-needed help in the frontcourt.
He adds another physical presence to the roster, and he could easily make up a forceful frontcourt alongside Jarrett Allen.
This past season with the USC Trojans, he averaged 2.9 blocked shots per game. This skill set will be of huge help to a Cavs squad that was one of the NBA’s worst on the defensive end.
The team still has some decisions to make regarding this upcoming season before its roster is set.
Guard Collin Sexton, who had a very strong 2020-21 season, has been the subject of trade rumors. At least for now, he remains a Cavalier.
Veteran big man Kevin Love is also still a member of the team. Cleveland has tried to trade him for a while, but there has been little to no interest in him around the league.
