Video: Cavs stars Darius Garland and Caris LeVert seen making progress with their injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers guards Darius Garland and Caris LeVert are making efforts to return to action.

#Cavs Caris LeVert doing a little work following shootaround this morning. He remains out with a sprained foot. pic.twitter.com/D1e4iP0y0T — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 28, 2022

While it remains unclear when either player will return, the fact that they were able to get some work in on Monday is an encouraging sign.

Garland is in his third NBA season and has had a breakout campaign that resulted in his first All-Star selection.

In 47 games this season, Garland is averaging career-highs in points (20.3), assists (8.0) and rebounds (3.3) per game. He’s shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep.

Above all, he’s been an integral part of the Cavaliers’ resurgence this season. After three straight miserable seasons, the team is entering Monday night’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 36-24 record.

That mark has the Cavs on target to reach the postseason, which is why the team will certainly make sure that Garland and LeVert are fully healthy before returning to game action.

LeVert joined the Cavaliers after being acquired from the Indiana Pacers earlier this month. In four games for the Cavs before the All-Star break, he scored in double figures three times and dished out a total of 15 assists in those contests.

The acquisition of LeVert was seen as a boost to the Cavaliers’ backcourt, which has sustained a number of injuries during the 2021-22 season. The hope is that LeVert will return soon and make a nice impact.

After the Cavaliers host the Timberwolves on Monday, they’ll remain at home for a Wednesday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets.