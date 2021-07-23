- Report: Cavs make big decision regarding Jarrett Allen’s future
Report: Cavs make big decision regarding Jarrett Allen’s future
- Updated: July 23, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly decided to extend a qualifying offer to center Jarrett Allen, making the 23-year-old a restricted free agent this offseason.
#Cavs have extended a qualifying offer to center Jarrett Allen, making him a restricted free agent, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) July 23, 2021
By extending the qualifying offer to Allen, the Cavs have ensured that they will be able to match any offer that he receives from other teams during free agency.
The Cavs acquired Allen from the Brooklyn Nets in January as part of the multi-team deal that sent superstar James Harden to the Nets.
In 51 games last season with Cleveland, Allen averaged 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, showing that he can be a key piece of the Cavs’ future.
Allen will reportedly have many suitors in free agency, but the Cavs will surely be hoping to bring him back for next season and beyond.
