- Report: Cavs offer troubling update on Dylan Windler’s wrist injury
- Report: Cavs have lot of ‘concern’ that Dylan Windler suffered ‘serious injury’ vs. Hornets
- Darius Garland says Cavs fans got to see the ‘real Darius Garland’ last night vs. Hornets
- Report: Cavs release X-ray results on Dylan Windler’s opening night injury
- Report: Cavs make huge change to starting lineup in season opener vs. Hornets
- Report: Isaac Okoro already heeding advice from multiple successful players across NBA
- Andre Drummond admits he couldn’t sleep because he’s so anxious for season opener
- Report: Cavs picking up options of multiple key members of young core
- Report: 4 key Cavs players to miss season opener vs. Hornets
- Report: Isaac Okoro made it known to Cavs brass he wanted to be drafted by Cleveland
Report: Cavs have lot of ‘concern’ that Dylan Windler suffered ‘serious injury’ vs. Hornets
- Updated: December 24, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers enjoyed a solid win against the Charlotte Hornets in their season opener on Wednesday.
However, the team is worried that Dylan Windler suffered a serious injury in the game.
Despite x-rays on #Cavs Dylan Windler coming back negative last night after the game, I’m hearing there’s a lot of concern within the organization about a serious injury. The hope, obviously, is the concern is unfounded, especially given what Windler went thru last year
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 24, 2020
Windler, 24, went down with a hard left wrist injury during Wednesday’s game.
The 6-foot-6 pro missed the entire 2019-20 campaign due to a leg injury. The Cavs had high hopes for the sharpshooter last season.
On Wednesday, Windler collected three points and two steals in his NBA regular season debut. The Cavs earned a 121-114 victory over the Hornets.
The Cavs finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference last season. However, the franchise hopes to make the playoffs this season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login