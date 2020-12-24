Report: Cavs have lot of ‘concern’ that Dylan Windler suffered ‘serious injury’ vs. Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers enjoyed a solid win against the Charlotte Hornets in their season opener on Wednesday.

However, the team is worried that Dylan Windler suffered a serious injury in the game.

Despite x-rays on #Cavs Dylan Windler coming back negative last night after the game, I’m hearing there’s a lot of concern within the organization about a serious injury. The hope, obviously, is the concern is unfounded, especially given what Windler went thru last year — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 24, 2020

Windler, 24, went down with a hard left wrist injury during Wednesday’s game.

The 6-foot-6 pro missed the entire 2019-20 campaign due to a leg injury. The Cavs had high hopes for the sharpshooter last season.

On Wednesday, Windler collected three points and two steals in his NBA regular season debut. The Cavs earned a 121-114 victory over the Hornets.

The Cavs finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference last season. However, the franchise hopes to make the playoffs this season.