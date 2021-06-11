Report: Some NBA executives believe Jarrett Allen could be pursued by Hornets and Mavericks

According to a recent report, some NBA executives believe that Jarrett Allen—a key piece for the 2020-21 Cleveland Cavaliers—could receive interest from the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

“Some executives around the league believe the Charlotte Hornets could make a play for him (Jarrett Allen) as they need a center and have cap space, even though he’s a restricted free agent,” wrote Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “Some have floated out Dallas. Ultimately, I see him staying in Cleveland because they can match anything and gave up a pick to get this guy. They believe in him as the long-term future starting center and a member of their core going forward.”

Allen has evolved into a legitimate double-double threat. He averaged 12.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest this past season over 63 combined games with the Brooklyn Nets and the Cavaliers.

Over his four-year career, Allen is averaging 10.7 points, 8.3 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. His shot-blocking ability makes him a solid defensive piece.

The 6-foot-11 center could still end up in Cleveland next season, but it’s far from a sure thing.

If Allen does stay, he’d be in for his first full season with the team.