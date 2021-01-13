Report: Cavs acquire Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince in blockbuster James Harden deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers played a major role in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

As a result, the Cavs will be parting ways with Dante Exum and a first-round pick and gaining veterans Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince.

Reporting w/ @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs. https://t.co/qM0ZDH4dH3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

Without a doubt, the deal changes the landscape of the Eastern Conference in a major way.

Now, the Nets are sure to be considered the prohibitive favorites to represent the conference in the 2021 NBA Finals.

As for the Cavs, they’ve added some solid talent to their roster.

Allen is averaging 11.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season. As just 22 years old, he’s already shown a lot of promise and could very well be the Cavs’ big man of the future.

The 6-foot-7 Prince offers the Cavs a solid forward who can help on both ends of the floor. He’s averaging 8.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season.