Report: Knicks, Hornets and Raptors all mentioned as potential suitors for Jarrett Allen

According to a recent report, the Cleveland Cavaliers may receive competition from the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors when it comes to bringing back big man Jarrett Allen.

“Cleveland could let Allen shop for an offer sheet but unlike [Clint] Capela, who entered a tough market with few options, Allen is likely to have plenty of suitors, ranging from Charlotte to New York and Toronto,” wrote Bobby Marks of ESPN.

With Allen entering restricted free agency, there has been a fair amount of speculation about the team potentially making a sign-and-trade deal involving the 23-year-old. This possibility would reportedly be made especially likely if Cleveland were to land big man Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft.

Many fans are not so keen on the idea of letting Allen go. After all, he is only 23 and has improved every year of his career.

For the 2020-21 season, Allen averaged a double-double. He averaged 12.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while making 61.8 percent of his shots from the field.

The Cavaliers have an exciting young core, and Allen is part of it, but that may not be the case for much longer.