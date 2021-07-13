- Report: Knicks offering Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox and 1st-round pick for Collin Sexton
Report: Knicks offering Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox and 1st-round pick for Collin Sexton
- Updated: July 13, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been rumored to at least be open to moving young star guard Collin Sexton this offseason.
One team reportedly interested in Sexton is the New York Knicks, and apparently the team has already come up with a potential package.
A package that would include Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox, and one of New York’s 2021 first rounders appears to be an option for Collin Sexton after reaching out to a source. https://t.co/n4czhlMTGg
— Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) July 13, 2021
The Knicks were one of the NBA’s feel-good stories this season. Many picked them to miss the playoffs yet again, but instead they finished with the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Even better, it appears they have built a solid team culture centered around defense and physical play.
Still, New York has a way to go before it can be considered a championship contender. The team is seriously offensively challenged, and the biggest culprit is its backcourt.
Sexton would go a long way towards giving the Knicks the offensive firepower they sorely lack.
Obi Toppin is a young, athletic forward who appears to have some real potential moving forward. Meanwhile, the Cavs possessing another first-round pick in this summer’s NBA draft could net them another contributor for the future.
