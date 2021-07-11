Report: Collin Sexton is ‘very available’ in trade talks this summer

The continued rumors of the Cleveland Cavaliers trading Collin Sexton appear to be getting stronger with news that the guard is “very available” in possible trades this offseason.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic looked at the statuses of both Sexton and Kevin Love and indicated that the two players could be packaged as part of any deal the Cavs make.

“A deal that might make more sense for the Cavs is bundling Love with Collin Sexton, who I’ve been told is ‘very available’ this summer,” Lloyd wrote.

The 22-year-old Sexton can be signed to a contract extension, though his asking price and what the Cavaliers feel his value appears to be different.

In his three seasons with the Cavaliers, Sexton has shown signs that he can play in the league. However, his value may be diminished if the team uses another high pick to select a guard.

Love, who’s been a constant source of trade talk since he arrived seven years ago, will turn 33 in September and has been plagued by injuries in recent years. The veteran is still capable of delivering a double-double on a nightly basis, but he still has two years left on his massive contract.

Exactly which team would make a potential trade for either Sexton alone or with Love is unknown, though it’s likely to be a contending team that needs production right now.

The Cavaliers are entering a pivotal offseason and are trying to make sure that the arduous process of rebuilding the team picks up speed soon.