Report: Knicks have emerged as ‘most aggressive’ trade suitors for Cavs guard Collin Sexton

According to a recent report, the New York Knicks have emerged as the “most aggressive” trade suitors for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton.

“The Knicks are the most aggressive trade suitor for Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, sources said,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Sexton is eligible for his rookie extension this offseason, and with one year left on his deal, it allows Cleveland to continue to be patient in constructing the roster.”

Adding Sexton would make a lot of sense for New York. The Knicks vastly exceeded expectations in the 2020-21 season by going 41-31 in the regular season and cracking the playoffs. Although the team’s season ended in the first round of the postseason, the Knicks appear to be way ahead of schedule when it comes to building a contender.

With guards Derrick Rose, Alec Burks and Elfrid Payton all set to hit free agency in the offseason, New York is certainly going to need to address the position. Sexton could fit right in as an electric scorer in New York.

The Cavaliers find themselves in a bit of a pickle with Sexton. He is a rising star, but due to future financial implications, unloading him now might be the best move.

In the 2020-21 season, Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is just 22 years old.