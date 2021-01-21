 Report: Cavs send Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets for 2nd-round draft pick | Cavaliers Nation
Kevin Porter Jr. has been a disappointment for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he will be someone else’s problem now.

The team has sent him to the Houston Rockets in return for a second-round draft pick.

Porter was taken by the Cavs with the 30th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He displayed a little bit of promise last season, but this season has been a mess for him.

First came a scary accident that resulted in firearm and marijuana charges being filed against him. Luckily, the charges were ultimately dropped.

Then there was the tantrum that he threw in the Cavs locker room a few days ago.

The Cavs may not miss Porter too much, as they’re off to a surprisingly positive start this season. They have a 7-7 record and are coming off an impressive win over the new-look Brooklyn Nets.

