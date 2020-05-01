Isaiah Thomas Reminisces on Stacked Cavs Squad He Was Part of During 2017-18 Season

Free agent Isaiah Thomas recently reminisced on his brief playing days with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As a matter of fact, the former All-Star pointed out just how stacked the 2017-18 Cavaliers squad was while he was on the team.

Thomas, 31, played on the Cavs for part of the 2017-18 regular season.

The Cavaliers dealt disgruntled phenom Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a couple of draft picks in 2017. One of those draft picks turned into rising star Collin Sexton.

Prior to coming to the Cavs, Thomas was one of the best guards in the NBA, In fact, the 5-foot-9 assassin posted 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game during the 2016-17 season.

In addition to Thomas, the Cavs had acquired veterans Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose and Jeff Green. Couple that with All-Stars LeBron James and Kevin Love, the Cavs had a star-studded band.

However, the auspicious set of roster moves before the 2017-18 season never materialized into success. Thomas, who missed months of playing battling a hip injury, didn’t return to the floor in pristine shape.

Furthermore, the Cavs never jelled as a unit and started to see losses pile up during the regular season.

As a result, the front office overhauled the roster ahead of the 2018 deadline to ameliorate the team’s changes of competing. Thomas, Wade, Rose and a few other rotational players got shipped out for younger, sharper pros.

Nevertheless, the Cavs got swept by the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.