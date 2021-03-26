- Report: Andre Drummond agrees to contract buyout with Cavs
- Updated: March 26, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers and center Andre Drummond have reportedly finalized a buyout.
Andre Drummond has agreed to a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 26, 2021
Drummond, 27, was one of the hottest names on the market before the trade deadline on Thursday.
However, the Cavs had trouble moving the big man due to his onerous contract. Most people around the league believed both sides would eventually come to a buyout situation.
The big man’s tenure in Cleveland was shortened primarily due to the Cavs’ acquisition of rising star Jarrett Allen earlier this season. Drummond essentially knew his future with the team wouldn’t include him as a centerpiece in the frontcourt.
Furthermore, Drummond believes he is worth max dollars.
Numerous contenders will fight to earn the two-time All-Star’s services for the reminder of the season. The Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Miami Heat have been linked to him.
Drummond is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
