Report: Dylan Windler to return to Cavs lineup Friday vs. Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finally getting some good injury news.

Swingman Dylan Windler, who was a first-round pick by Cleveland in the 2019 NBA Draft, is reportedly expected to return to the lineup on Friday.

Windler has appeared in just one game this season and has been dealing with a fractured hand.

The Cavs take on the new-look Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Windler was the No. 26 pick in the 2019 draft out of Belmont University.

He missed all of last season with an injury, but entered the 2020-21 season healthy and ready to go.

He played just nine minutes in the Cavs’ season opener against the Charlotte Hornets.

Windler shot 1-for-5 from the field and 1-for-4 from 3-point range. He added two steals.

The Cavs certainly will be happy to get Windler back as they try to evaluate his future role with the franchise.